Guwahati: Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed David Lammy as the new Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary in a significant cabinet reshuffle announced on Friday.

Lammy, who previously held the role of Foreign Secretary, steps into the government’s second-highest position following the resignation of Angela Rayner earlier in the day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Yvette Cooper, formerly the Home Secretary, will succeed Lammy as Foreign Secretary. Meanwhile, Shabana Mahmood, who had been serving as Justice Minister, will now lead the Home Office, taking responsibility for domestic security and immigration policy.

According to a statement from Downing Street, the Prime Minister also introduced new leadership across several departments, including business, environment, housing, and work and pensions, as part of the broader reshuffle aimed at reinforcing the government’s strategic direction.

Rayner Resigns Over Property Tax Breach

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Angela Rayner stepped down from her ministerial roles after admitting she had underpaid stamp duty on a property purchase in southern England. An independent investigation found she had breached the ministerial code by failing to follow professional legal and tax advice.

In a letter to Prime Minister Starmer, the government’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, stated that Rayner did not meet the standards expected of senior ministers, citing her failure to obtain proper tax counsel as a key factor.

Also Read: Trump defends sanctions on India, rules out reducing 50% tariffs amid Russia pressure

Rayner, a prominent figure on the Labour Party’s left, also resigned as Housing Minister and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party. In her resignation letter, she wrote: “I accept that I did not meet the highest standards. I deeply regret my decision not to seek additional specialist tax advice and take full responsibility for this error.”

Starmer responded by expressing regret over her departure, describing her as a valued colleague who would continue to play an important role within the party.

Political Implications for Starmer’s Government

Rayner’s departure adds to mounting challenges for Starmer’s administration, which has been in office for just over a year. His government has recently faced criticism over policy reversals on welfare and pensions, as well as growing public frustration over its handling of illegal immigration.

Compounding these difficulties, the right-wing Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, has seen a rise in support and has overtaken Labour in some recent opinion polls, intensifying political pressure on the Prime Minister’s leadership.