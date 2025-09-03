Guwahati: A suicide bomber attacked a political rally in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, on Tuesday, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens more.

Officials confirmed that the blast occurred in the parking lot of a stadium where hundreds of Balochistan National Party (BNP) members had gathered. The explosion injured at least 18 people, according to sources who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Government official Hamza Shafaat explained that the rally was organized to mark the death anniversary of Sardar Ataullah Mengal, a former provincial chief minister and prominent nationalist leader.

Shafaat also confirmed that his son, BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal, was present at the event but remained unharmed. He added that about 30 others sustained injuries in the attack.

“The explosion happened in the parking area just as people were leaving the rally,” Shafaat stated.

Police launched an investigation into the blast, which they suspect was carried out by a suicide bomber. Police official Athar Rasheed confirmed the nature of the attack and said authorities are continuing to gather evidence.

In a separate incident on the same day, a coordinated suicide bombing targeted a paramilitary base in the northwestern town of Bannu. The attack claimed the lives of 12 people, including six security personnel and six assailants.

According to regional police chief Sajjad Khan, the assault began when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the compound’s boundary wall, breaching the perimeter and allowing other militants to enter.

The breach triggered an intense gunfight that lasted for about 12 hours, as security forces battled the infiltrating militants.