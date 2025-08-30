Guwahati: US President Donald Trump on Saturday reaffirmed that all tariffs imposed on foreign countries will remain in effect, calling any removal “disastrous to the country.”

His remarks came shortly after a US appeals court ruled that several of Trump’s tariffs, which have significantly impacted global trade, were illegal. The court, however, allowed the tariffs to remain in place temporarily, giving Trump time to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that the tariffs are crucial for protecting American manufacturers, farmers, and workers.

Trump emphasized that the US will no longer tolerate large trade deficits and “unfair tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers” imposed by other countries, saying such a ruling could “literally destroy the United States of America.” He said the tariffs are designed to support companies producing ‘Made in America’ products and strengthen the nation’s economic standing.

Earlier, in filings ahead of the appeals court decision, Trump administration officials argued that ruling the global tariffs illegal would threaten US foreign policy and national security. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick noted that it could disrupt ongoing negotiations with trade partners and provoke retaliatory measures.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Trump first imposed the tariffs in April, invoking a 1977 law that allowed him to declare the trade deficit a national emergency.

He initially announced reciprocal taxes of up to 50% on imports from countries with trade surpluses with the US and a 10% baseline tax on almost all other imports. Some countries negotiated to reduce their exposure, while others, including India and Brazil, faced the full 50% tariff.

The president said the tariffs are the best tool to “Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again,” signaling a continuation of his aggressive trade policy approach that has reshaped the global economic order.