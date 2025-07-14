Guwahati: A small plane crashed shortly after taking off from London’s Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon, prompting Essex Police to declare the event a “serious incident.”

Emergency responders from Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service arrived swiftly after receiving reports of the crash involving a 12-metre aircraft just before 4 pm.

Officials believe the aircraft was a Beech B200 Super King Air, though they have yet to officially confirm the model.

Police are coordinating closely with other emergency services at the scene, anticipating that the response will continue for several hours. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area to allow emergency teams to work safely.

Photos and videos circulating online reveal thick black smoke and large flames rising from the crash site near the airport. Footage from a nearby golf course shows the moment the plane reportedly went down just minutes after takeoff.

Police have evacuated people from the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club as a precautionary measure. Following the crash and resulting fireball, Southend Airport remains closed indefinitely. Four scheduled departures have been cancelled in response to the incident.

The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service reported receiving the alert at 3.58 pm. Firefighters from Southend, Rayleigh Weir, and Basildon, along with off-road units from Billericay and Chelmsford, are actively working at the crash site alongside aviation and other emergency teams.

The ambulance service dispatched four ambulances, a fast-response vehicle, four specialist hazardous materials units, three senior paramedic cars, and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to support rescue efforts.

A witness described seeing the pilots wave at children moments before the crash. John Johnson, who was visiting the airport with his family, said he watched the plane nose-dive and explode into a fireball. Johnson recalled waving at the pilots, who waved back before the plane began its takeoff. He said the plane gained speed, lifted off, then sharply turned left, flipped nearly upside down, and crashed. Johnson immediately contacted emergency services.

Essex Police confirmed they received a call just before 4 pm reporting the crash of a 12-metre aircraft at Southend Airport and remain at the site to investigate.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar indicates the plane was a medical transport flight operated by Zeusch Aviation, a Dutch airline specializing in medical evacuation, organ transport, and private charters. The aircraft departed Southend at 3.48 pm en route to Lelystad, Netherlands.

Zeusch Aviation has confirmed the plane involved was one of their aircraft, flight SUZ1, and stated that they are cooperating fully with investigators. The company promised to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Witnesses expressed shock and sadness, sharing their sympathy for those aboard the aircraft and their families.