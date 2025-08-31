Kolkata: Trust the Pakistan Prime Minister when it comes to providing a comic relief when the chips are down.

Time and again, Shehbaz Sharif has been a butt of all jokes with his hilarious idiosyncrasies.

Be it struggling with his translation headset during a bilateral talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin or his latest at Tianjin, China during the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit – this man never ceases to make a fool of himself.

Guess what – a beleaguered Sharif forced to acquiesce to the diktat of a mighty Field Marshall Asim Munir back on his home turf, is desperate for overtures to world leaders.

The diminutive PM on Sunday yet again ‘tickled the funny bone’ with his act of reverence toward the Russian President at Tianjin.

A viral video has Sharif rushing to Putin to shake his hand after the photo-op involving all the participating world leaders.

While other leaders showed composure, Pakistan PM Shehabaz Sharif came running to Putin to shake his hand…. pathetic attention seeking behaviour.



Xi Jinping realised what Shehbaz was going to do, so he looked the other way and ignored him ? pic.twitter.com/NAEeDw2oyY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 31, 2025

Get this – Putin walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and here comes Sharif emerging from nowhere to shake hands with the Russian President.

And quite justifiably, the internet is turned into peals of laughter at his expense.

You can’t really hold netizens to ransom.

If a leader of Sharif’s stature takes the mickey out of himself on a global platform, you are more than amused, aren’t you?

Poor chap!