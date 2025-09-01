Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, where he emphasized the global urgency to end the war in Ukraine and establish lasting peace.

Modi stressed that the conflict in Ukraine must not continue indefinitely, asserting that humanity as a whole is calling for peace.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We’ve been consistently discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine,” he told Putin. “We welcome all recent peace efforts. We hope every party involved moves forward constructively. The world must find a path to end this conflict and secure lasting peace.”

During the meeting, Modi also reaffirmed the enduring strength of India-Russia relations, highlighting that both nations have stood by each other through the most difficult times.

“India and Russia have supported one another even in the toughest circumstances,” Modi said. “Our close cooperation benefits not just our nations but also contributes to global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Modi also recalled the value of his previous engagements with Putin, noting that their conversations consistently foster openness and trust.

“Meeting you has always been a memorable experience. Our interactions allow open exchange on various global and bilateral matters,” Modi further said. “We’ve stayed in regular contact, and our teams have met at a high level frequently.”

Modi also mentioned the upcoming 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, scheduled for December, and expressed that the Indian public is looking forward to it.

“The 140 crore citizens of India are eagerly awaiting your visit in December. It reflects the strength and depth of our special and privileged strategic partnership.”

The bilateral meeting comes amid rising tensions between India and the United States. Just days ago, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods took effect, reportedly in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

Washington has accused New Delhi of indirectly financing Moscow’s war in Ukraine, a claim India has strongly rejected, calling out what it sees as the West’s ‘hypocrisy’.