Guwahati: Two students were killed on Wednesday when a shooter opened fire on schoolchildren attending a church service at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, authorities said.

The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, used a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol to fire dozens of rounds. Westman was later found dead in the school parking lot from what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot. Court records show Westman legally changed their name from Robert in 2020 and identified as female.

Videos posted on a now-deleted YouTube channel titled “Robin W” revealed messages written on the shooter’s weapons, including “Kill Donald Trump”, “Nuke India”, “Israel must fall”, and “Burn Israel”.

Other writings included “Where is your God?” and “For the children”, as well as names of previous school shooters. Some messages were written in Cyrillic.

The videos also showed a cache of weapons, ammunition, loaded magazines, and two journals—one over 150 pages and the other over 60 pages, both in Cyrillic. A letter to the shooter’s family was also recorded, apologizing for the impact of the attack.

US Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the video’s authenticity, describing the messages as the work of a “deeply sick murderer” and calling the violence “unthinkable.”

Officials stated that Westman legally purchased the weapons, had no prior criminal record, and acted alone. In response to the tragedy, President Donald Trump ordered the US flag to be flown at half-staff nationwide.

This marks the 146th school shooting in the United States since January, highlighting ongoing concerns over gun violence in schools.