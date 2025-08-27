Guwahati: India on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of five journalists in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, calling the incident “shocking and deeply regrettable.”

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India’s firm stance against the loss of civilian lives during armed conflicts.

Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable. India has consistently condemned civilian casualties in conflict zones.” He added that Indian authorities understand Israel has initiated an investigation into the incident.

The airstrike, carried out by Israeli forces on August 25 at Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, targeted Nasser Hospital in a double-tap attack, a method where a second strike follows shortly after the first, often hitting rescuers. The second explosion reportedly struck while medics and journalists rushed to assist victims from the initial blast.

Among the 21 people killed were five journalists working for international outlets, including Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and Middle East Eye.

The deceased were identified as Mariam Abu Dagga, Moaz Abu Taha, and Mohammed Salama, all of whom had contributed to major media organizations.

A sixth journalist, affiliated with a local newspaper, lost his life in a separate incident in Khan Yunis on the same day.

Additionally, four healthcare workers died in the hospital strike, according to the World Health Organization.

Footage captured the second strike hitting the facility as emergency crews responded to the earlier blast.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the event as a “tragic mishap” and confirmed that military authorities are investigating.

This attack raises the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since the conflict began in October 2023 to nearly 200. Israel has barred independent international journalists from entering the Gaza Strip since the war’s onset.

Initially, India had expressed support for Israel following Hamas’ attacks in October 2023, in line with New Delhi’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. However, after feedback from several Arab nations, India shifted to a more balanced position. The government has since urged both sides to cease hostilities, return to dialogue, and work toward a two-state solution. India has also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.