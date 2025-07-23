Guwahati: Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and a pioneer of heavy metal, has died at the age of 76, just weeks after delivering an emotional farewell performance alongside his bandmates.

His family announced his passing early this morning, saying he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we share the news of Ozzy’s passing,” the family stated.

Less than three weeks before his death, Osbourne performed for a crowd of 42,000 at Villa Park in Birmingham. Seated on a throne due to health challenges, he expressed heartfelt gratitude, telling fans, “You’ve no idea how I feel, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The “Back To The Beginning” concert on July 5 marked a historic moment, as Osbourne reunited with original Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for the first time in two decades. The concert also featured performances from some of his favorite bands, including Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, celebrating what was billed as his final bow on stage.

Tributes poured in following the news of his death. Metallica shared a photo of their band with Osbourne on X, accompanied by a broken heart emoji. Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also honored the metal icon, calling the farewell concert “a lovely goodbye.”

Black Sabbath’s official social media posted a powerful image from the show with the caption: “Ozzy Forever!”

UB40 singer Ali Campbell remembered Osbourne as “the Prince of Darkness,” calling him “a true Birmingham legend” and “the undisputed king of heavy metal.” He added, “You didn’t just shape a culture, you defined it.”

Sir Elton John paid tribute to his longtime friend, calling Osbourne a “huge trailblazer” and “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, Ozzy became a defining figure in the music world. He rose to fame with Black Sabbath’s groundbreaking debut in 1970 and helped establish the heavy metal genre with songs like Paranoid, Iron Man, and War Pigs. His solo career brought continued success with hits such as Crazy Train and Changes.

Known to millions as the self-proclaimed “Prince of Darkness,” Osbourne not only revolutionized rock music but also became a cultural icon whose legacy spans generations.