Guwahati: There is no respite for Afghanistan from devastating earthquakes as another one of 5.0-magnitude hit the county on Friday night.

The latest one follows the 6.2 quake on Thursday.

“EQ of M: 5.0, On: 05/09/2025 22:55:53 IST, Lat: 34.45 N, Long: 70.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the National Centre for Seismology said on X. However, there are no reports of injuries or casualties.

The Thursday earthquake, was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) at 34.57N latitude and 70.75E longitude.

It demolished villages in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces.

Overall, more than 2,200 have been killed and over 3,600 injured ‘courtesy of’ the four quakes.

They have also left tens of thousands homeless.

In fact such was the magnitude of the Thursday earthquake that tremors were felt even in Delhi-NCR and Jammu & Kashmir.

Survivors have been rendered without any shelter and aid organisations complain of dwindling resources.

The United Nations and other agencies have urged for an immediate need for food, medical supplies and housing.

The first earthquake of magnitude 6, Afghanistan’s fiercest in recent years, hit Kunar and Nangarhar on Sunday at a shallow depth of 10 km (six miles), causing widespread destruction.

The Tuesday quake of 5.5-magnitude caused panic.

As per authorities more than 6,700 homes have been crushed.

The United Nations warned the number of deaths could spike with survivors trapped under rubble.