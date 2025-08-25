United States President Donald Trump on Monday yet again claimed that he had ended the India-Pakistan war.

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, he was quoted by news agency ANI saying, “I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan…”

And he added, “The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war… They already shot down 7 jets – that was raging. I said, ‘You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you’ve got 24 hours to settle it’. They said, ‘Well, there’s no more war going on. ‘ I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use…”

#WATCH | Washington DC | "… I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan…", says US President Donald Trump.



He also says, "The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war… They already shot down 7 jets… pic.twitter.com/9O0tcYsmwk — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Trump’s repeated demands taking credit over ending the clash between the two hostile neighbours post-the Pahalgam mayhem,, has had Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political foes going hammer and tongs.

But the Modi government has over and over again vehemently refuted such claims.

India had unleashed Operation Sindoor as a retaliation to the dastardly act at Pahalgam that claimed more than 26 lives.

Islamabad however has been quite benevolent on Trump’s claim.

Pakistan even nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize unlike India which has been steadfast in its stance that there was no third-party mediation.

Trump who is on a mission to portray himself as a harbinger of peace also waxed eloquent on the Gaza lojam.

The US President expressed hope that Israel’s war on Gaza could end within two or three weeks, reports Al Jazeera.

“I think within the next two to three weeks, you’re going to have pretty good, conclusive ending,” Trump said on Monday.

Trump who has been religiously involved in ending the strife reasoned growing global outrage “over the horrific atrocities committed.

“Daily civilian massacres, killings of journalists and medics, and Israeli-induced famine in the besieged and bombarded Palestinian enclave are doing no good,” he said.

The US president has in the past assured of an end to the war, but unfortunately, it didn’t fructify. With no hope of a ceasefire in sight, the situation has only exacerbated with blockade in free flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinians being victims of Isareli mayhem.

The Trump administration has provided Israel with billions of dollars in weapons.

It has also declined international efforts for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

“It’s got to get over with because between the hunger and all of the other problems – worse than hunger, death, pure death – people [are] being killed,” Trump said.

Trump earlier on Monday feigned ignorance of Israeli assault killing 21 Palestinians, that included five journalists at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital.

When quizzed, Trump replied, “Well, I’m not happy about it. I don’t want to see it. At the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare.”