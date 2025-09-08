Guwahati: Carlos Alcaraz powered past Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday to clinch the US Open title, reestablishing control in their increasingly iconic rivalry.

The final, delayed by a visit from former U.S. President Donald Trump, saw Alcaraz emerge victorious with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 scoreline.

The 22-year-old Spaniard secured his second US Open crown and sixth Grand Slam title, turning the tables on Sinner after losing to him in the Wimbledon final just two months prior.

With the win, Alcaraz will return to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, replacing Sinner and ending the Italian’s remarkable 27-match winning streak on hard courts at Grand Slam events.

“I did everything I could today,” Sinner admitted after the match. He had also fallen to Alcaraz in a grueling French Open final earlier this year.

The Spaniard has now claimed seven of their last eight encounters, holding a 10-5 edge in their head-to-head series.

“I see you more than my family,” Alcaraz quipped during the trophy ceremony, lightening the mood after another intense battle.

Together, Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated the last eight majors, splitting the titles evenly. Despite Sinner’s astonishing 109-4 record against the rest of the tour over the past two seasons, Alcaraz remains his toughest obstacle.

Sinner’s latest setback also continues the US Open’s historic pattern; no man has defended the title since Roger Federer’s five-year streak ended in 2008.

The atmosphere ahead of the match heightened due to Trump’s arrival. His presence led organizers to delay the start by 30 minutes, citing increased security that slowed entry for fans. When the match began, the stadium was still filling up.

Trump appeared shortly before the national anthem, drawing mixed reactions from the crowd. Applause and boos greeted him initially, but the mood cooled further when he appeared on the video screens later in the match.

Several celebrities added to the night’s spectacle, including Bruce Springsteen, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Douglas, and NBA star Stephen Curry.

On court, Alcaraz seized early control by breaking Sinner in the opening game. He repeated the feat to build a 5-2 lead before confidently closing out the first set.

Although Sinner recovered in the second, capitalizing on a brief lapse from Alcaraz, the Spaniard responded with renewed intensity in the third. A stunning baseline smash helped him gain a 3-0 edge, and he didn’t let up from there.

Alcaraz maintained the pressure in the fourth set, forcing a crucial break in the fifth game. Sinner couldn’t recover, and Alcaraz held firm to close out the victory.

By winning on hard court, grass, and clay, Alcaraz becomes only the fourth man in history to capture multiple Grand Slam titles across all three surfaces, further solidifying his place among the sport’s elite.