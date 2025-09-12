Guwahati: A panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices on Thursday (September 11, 2025) sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison after convicting him of attempting a coup to remain in power despite losing the 2022 election.

Bolsonaro, 70, who is currently under house arrest in Brasilia, was found guilty on five counts by four of the five justices reviewing the case. He has the option to appeal the sentence.

The court’s decision came after Judge Carmen Lucia became the third justice to rule against the far-right former leader, securing the majority needed for conviction. Bolsonaro could face more than 40 years in prison if convicted on all charges, which include leading a “criminal organisation” to overthrow current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro has denied the accusations, calling the case an act of political persecution. His conviction will only be finalized once the fifth justice delivers a verdict.

The ruling also drew international reaction. U.S. President Donald Trump, a close ally of Bolsonaro, expressed his discontent, calling the trial a “witch hunt” and announcing a 50% tariff hike on several Brazilian imports in retaliation.

