Guwahati: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has officially retired from T20 international cricket, effective immediately.

The 35-year-old, Mitchell Starc, made the announcement on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, citing a desire to concentrate on his Test and One Day International (ODI) commitments moving forward.

“Test cricket has always been my top priority,” Starc said in a statement, confirming his unavailability for the upcoming T20 World Cup in February and March.

Reflecting on his T20 career, he added, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every opportunity to represent Australia in T20s, especially being part of the 2021 World Cup-winning squad.”

Starc’s T20I career includes 65 appearances and 79 wickets, ranking him second among Australia’s all-time T20 wicket-takers, just behind Adam Zampa.

With a demanding international calendar ahead, including a home Ashes series and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Starc emphasized the importance of managing his workload.

“Looking ahead to an away Test tour in India, the Ashes, and the next ODI World Cup, I believe retiring from T20Is is the best way to stay physically and mentally prepared for the challenges to come,” he explained.

He also noted that his departure provides valuable time for Australia’s pace attack to prepare ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The timing of Starc’s announcement coincided with Cricket Australia’s release of the national squad for an upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. CEO Todd Greenberg commended Starc’s team-first mindset.

“Creating space for the next generation of fast bowlers ahead of the T20 World Cup is yet another example of Mitch putting the team before himself,” Greenberg said.

He also supported Starc’s decision from a longevity perspective: “It’s essential at this stage of his career that he makes decisions that allow him to extend his impact in Tests and ODIs, and we fully back that.”

Starc remains a major force in international cricket.

In July, he produced a devastating new-ball spell that helped dismiss the West Indies for just 27, the second-lowest total in Test history, while also reaching the significant milestone of 400 Test wickets.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey praised Starc’s contribution to Australia’s T20 success. “Mitch has every reason to be proud of his T20 international career. His ability to change the course of matches with key breakthroughs made him a crucial part of our 2021 World Cup win,” Bailey said.

He also said that Cricket Australia will formally recognize Starc’s achievements in T20s in the future, and expressed optimism about Starc’s ongoing role in Tests and ODIs.