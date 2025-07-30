Guwahati: A colossal 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Russia’s far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, unleashing tsunami waves that impacted both Russia and Japan and set off alerts throughout the Pacific region, including the United States, Latin America, and several island nations.

According to Russian officials, waves reaching up to 4 meters (13 feet) inundated parts of Kamchatka. Severo-Kurilsk, a coastal town in the Sakhalin region, saw severe flooding, prompting the evacuation of around 2,000 residents. Videos circulating online showed portions of the town submerged as seawater swept inland.

Emergency authorities across the Pacific scrambled to respond. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Centers forecasted waves up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) along parts of Russia and Ecuador. Hawaii, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Japan, and multiple Pacific islands were also projected to experience wave heights ranging from 1 to 3 meters.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued official tsunami warnings for Hawaii, Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, and parts of coastal California. Tsunami advisories followed for Oregon and Washington, while a broader watch covered the entire U.S. West Coast. The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management urged residents in low-lying zones to evacuate, stating on social media, “Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected.”

Hilo International Airport in Hawaii suspended commercial flights to support evacuation operations. Officials estimated the first waves would arrive by 7:10 p.m. local time Tuesday (05:00 GMT Wednesday).

Japan also issued nationwide alerts. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of waves up to 3 meters and instructed coastal communities to evacuate to higher ground immediately. Footage showed people moving inland in northern Japan, where waves about 30 centimeters (1 foot) high were first reported near Hokkaido. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba urged citizens to heed evacuation orders, warning that “tsunamis can strike multiple times, do not return until the warning is lifted.”

Despite the severity of the event, Japanese emergency services have not reported any significant damage or injuries so far.

Warnings extended to other countries across the Pacific Rim, including the Philippines, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 136 kilometers (85 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Originally estimated at magnitude 8.0, the quake was later upgraded to 8.8. The tremor was followed by strong aftershocks, including quakes measuring 6.9 and 6.3 near Petropavlovsk and Vilyuchinsk.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov described the quake as the most powerful in decades. Russia’s health ministry reported a handful of minor injuries but no critical cases.

Tsunami expert Dr. Robert Weis from Virginia Tech warned that waves of this magnitude pose real threats. “Three meters is no small wave; it has the potential to be highly destructive,” he told reporters.

Authorities across the Pacific continue to monitor wave patterns and seismic activity, with evacuation orders and advisories remaining in effect as a precaution.