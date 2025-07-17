Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MBDA Shillong Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Manager (IT & MIS)

Name of post : Senior Manager (IT & MIS)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B.Tech. (or higher) in Computer Science/Information Technology (IT), engineering, data or equivalent discipline with knowledge in programming, web designing, database handling and networking.

Desired Experience and Skills:

1. Minimum 7 years of professional experience in IT & MIS related field

2. Experience in Maintaining and administering systems and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.

3. Experience in hands-on coding in any one of the programming languages. Javascript and Python are preferred.

4. Expert in any one of the MIS/CRM/ERP systems.

5. Expert in databases (RDBMS and nosql)

6. Experience in creating ERDs and workflow processes.

7. Experience in UI/UX to design/oversee the user-friendly data collection forms.

8. Experience with Monitoring and Evaluation Metrics to implement them across the projects and map them to funding agency requirements.

9. Expert in Data Visualisation and reporting tools like Tableau or Power BI

10. Past experience working with Government Agencies or International funded Institutions

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/i1nR88CdhDWZnNvh8

Last date for receipt of applications is 25th July 2025 (upto 05:00PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here