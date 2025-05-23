Written by: Evacara Hynniewta

Meghalaya, the “Abode of Clouds,” is shedding its shy veil and emerging as India’s reigning tourism darling. This year, the northeastern gem has not only cemented its status as a natural marvel but has also become a sanctuary for the soul, offering a therapeutic escape for those seeking to clear their minds and shed the weight of stress. While its popular spots often steal the limelight, Meghalaya’s true enchantment lies in its hidden nooks and crannies, beckoning the adventurous traveler to explore its lesser-known wonders.

Prepare to journey off the beaten path and discover the untouched beauty of Meghalaya:

The Untamed Heart of Garo Hills:

1. Wari Chora: The Land of Seven Serpents

Deep within the Garo Hills lies Wari Chora, a name that resonates with ancient tales and translates to “land of the seven giant serpents.” This hidden gem is a symphony of nature, where colossal canyons embrace tranquil turquoise waters, and the Rongdik River weaves its serpentine path. “Wari,” a Garo word for “deep water,” and “Chora,” meaning “long,” perfectly capture the essence of this enchanting landscape. Prepare to be mesmerized by its pristine beauty, a truly splendid and captivating experience for any traveler.

2. Balpakram National Park: Where Spirits Roam and Red Pandas Play

More than just a wildlife sanctuary, Balpakram National Park is a place steeped in Garo folklore, believed to be the dwelling place of spirits. This sacred ground, home to the elusive red panda and diverse flora and fauna, including endangered buffaloes, is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts. Here, the wild heart of Meghalaya beats strong, offering a glimpse into a world where myth and nature intertwine.

3. Nokrek National Park: A Biosphere of Breathtaking Views

Another jewel in the Garo Hills crown, Nokrek National Park, designated a biosphere since 2009, is a haven for a myriad of animals, from majestic elephants to agile hoolock gibbons. To truly immerse yourself in its splendor, embark on the Daribokgre trek. As you ascend to Nokrek, the highest point in Garo Hills, prepare for panoramic views that stretch as far as the eye can see, painting a breathtaking canvas of Meghalaya’s verdant landscape.

4. Siju Caves: The Caverns of a Thousand Bats

Venture into the depths of Siju Caves, aptly named the “Bat Caves” due to their countless nocturnal residents. Much like the famous Krem Pubon cave of Cherrapunji, Siju offers a spectacular subterranean adventure. A short hike, traversing rushing mountain streamlets on a railed pathway, leads you to a world of stunning rock formations and pristine, unpolluted underground streams. As India’s third largest cave system, Siju is a testament to nature’s artistry.

5. Pelga Falls: A Refreshing Oasis

Just 7 km from Tura in the Garo Hills, Pelga Falls is rapidly gaining popularity as a perfect picnic spot. With recently constructed footpaths and a dedicated viewpoint, it’s easier than ever to enjoy the cascades. An added charm is the traditional Garo bamboo bridge, gracefully spanning the Ganol River, inviting visitors to linger and soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

The Eastern Enigmas: Jaintia and Khasi Hills

6. Krem Cympe: A Riverine Revelation

Tucked away in the East Jaintia Hills, Krem Cympe is a lesser-known river cave that rewards the intrepid. A three-hour trek, surrounded by towering limestone cliffs and waterfalls that gracefully cascade into inviting pools, is an adventure in itself. Upon reaching the cave’s entrance, prepare to be awestruck by its sheer beauty, a testament to nature’s relentless carving.

7. Khaddum Falls: The Fan-Like Cascade of Cympe

Located in the same village as Krem Cympe, Khaddum Falls, also known as Cympe Falls, is arguably one of Meghalaya’s most stunning waterfalls and marks the starting point of the Krem Cympe trek. Its calm, silvery streams elegantly fan out over a lush, green rockface, gently tumbling into a deep turquoise pool below. The striking contrast with the vibrant rainforest and the unique fan-like formation make it a breathtaking and hidden gem.

8. Weinia Falls: The Roaring Plunge of Kynshi

In the West Khasi Hills, Weinia Falls plunges almost a thousand feet, a truly imposing spectacle. Beyond its sheer height, the untouched and isolated natural setting makes it a haven for nature enthusiasts and those seeking solace away from the crowds. During the monsoon, when the Kynshi River swells, Weinia Falls roars with unparalleled power. To reach this marvel, a visit to the exotic and beautiful Nongkhnum river island, with its splendid river beach, is a delightful prelude.

9. Mawphanlur: A Painter’s Dream Realized

Imagine a landscape straight out of a childhood dream: a vast meadow dotted with small lakes, cottages nestled by their serene shores. This is Mawphanlur, a place in the West Khasi Hills that awakens all your senses. Its splendid and exotic scenery transports you back to the innocent dreams of your youth, making it a truly captivating destination.

10. Wahniangleng: Shillong’s Hidden Photographic Paradise

Just outside Shillong lies the village of Wahniangleng, a pristine landscape of such natural beauty that it’s impossible to tear your eyes away. For photography enthusiasts, this place is a dream come true. While a 40-minute trek is required to reach it, the journey is more than worth it. Upon arrival, you’ll find yourself enveloped by nature’s marvels, from breathtaking landscapes to serene streams, leaving you utterly enchanted.

11. Mawranglang: The Rejuvenating Hills

In the South West Khasi Hills, Mawranglang awaits, another captivating beauty of Meghalaya. The serene and picturesque landscape of these hills promises instant rejuvenation and a refreshing experience, a true balm for the soul.

Meghalaya is not just the “Abode of Clouds”; it’s a treasure trove of unexplored wonders, inviting you to step into a world where nature reigns supreme and every turn reveals a new, breathtaking surprise. So, pack your bags and prepare to discover the magic that lies beyond the well-trodden path.