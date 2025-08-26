Guwahati: Following a Supreme Court order to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Vantara also known as Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre stated on Tuesday that it will fully cooperate with the probe.

Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre managed by industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani at Jamnagar in Gujarat, said it remains committed to animal welfare and will comply with all legal requirements.

In a statement, Vantara officials said, “We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law.”

The center added that its mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and care for animals and that it will continue this work “sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts.”

Vantara also requested that the process be allowed to proceed “without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court formed a four-member SIT, headed by former judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar, to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into allegations against Vantara. The inquiry was prompted by a plea from CR Jaya Sukin, who claimed that the center was unlawfully acquiring and mistreating animals.

The SIT has been tasked with investigating a wide range of issues. These include how animals, including endangered species, were procured, and the center’s adherence to the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and other relevant regulations.

The team will also review the center’s compliance with international protocols like CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) and import/export laws.

Additionally, the SIT will scrutinize the quality of veterinary care, husbandry standards, and the causes of animal deaths. The probe will also look into allegations of financial irregularities, misuse of water resources, and the suitability of the center’s location.

The SIT, which also includes Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, Hemant Nagrale, and Anish Gupta, is empowered to gather information from petitioners, regulators, and other relevant parties. It must complete its inquiry and submit a report by September 12, with the next court hearing scheduled for September 15.

The Central Zoo Authority and the Ministry of Environment have been directed to extend their full cooperation.