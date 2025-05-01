Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in WAPCOS in 2025.

WAPCOS Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Hydro Geologist in 2025. WAPCOS is a central public sector enterprise wholly under the ownership of the Government of India (“GOI”) and under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, GOI. It works in engineering consultancy services and construction in the fields of water, power and infrastructure sectors for businesses and communities in India and overseas. Over the last 5 (five) decades, the Company is doing engineering consultancy services for projects in water, power and infrastructure sectors that saw significant contribution within India and overseas. The company along with its Subsidiary are also in construction business and undertook various projects in key sectors in India. Its experience gained through global presence enables it to provide customizable solutions to complex and diverse assignments to public and private clients both in India and overseas. It got Schedule B Category-I Mini-Ratna status under Department of Public Enterprises.

Name of post : Hydro Geologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate in Geology or Hydrogeology is essential with at least 15 years of experience in water sector; should have sound technical knowledge including establishing hydrologic monitoring

network, data collection methods, data analysis tools (especially computer based) groundwater

resource estimation methodology, groundwater quality monitoring and also artificial groundwater recharge (ARG); experience in working with multi-disciplinary teams; and grass-root experience, especially working with farmers and also civil society organisations.

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates must download the application format (CV) altogether from the website https://www.wapcos.co.in/career & submit the same duly filled in along with all documents in support of their eligibility by email at gwrdm@wapcos.co.in by 15.05.2025 with subject line as: CV for NPMU Project – (Name of Key Position)- (Years of Experience)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here