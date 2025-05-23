Tripura Jobs Tripura University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Tripura University in 2025.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Controller of Examinations in 2025. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University came a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University aims in developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. At present there are two faculties, forty four Departments and four Centres of Study in the University along with four departments under the Directorate of Distance Education. The Directorate of Distance Education extends educational support to the employed and socio-economically deprived sections located in the far flung hilly areas of this state. The future plans of the University include expansion of the campus and immediate installation of ICT enabled classrooms in all the departments, more hostels for men and women including research scholars hostels, improved canteen, guest houses and accommodation for the faculty and non-teaching staff, employment of modern technological tools and facilitating multimedia mode of interactive teaching- learning. In order to adapt with the demands of the changing times, the University is gradually changing over to e-governance for efficient, accurate and eco-friendly administration.

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

i) Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an Equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

or

Comparable experience in research establishment and/ or other institutions of higher education,

or

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall also be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age Limit: Preferably below 57 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://tripuraunivnt.samarth.edu.in/

Last date of submission of online application is 21.06.2025 up to 17:00 hours

Application Fee (UR): Rs. 1,000/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here