Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his birthday wishes in a first call since June.

And Modi also backed his push for Ukraine peace.

Modi wrote on X, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

Trump had posted on Truth Social, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT.”

It sounds and looks surprising – Trump peeved at India’s proximity towards Russia over buying crude oil that according to him supports Russia’s war against Ukraine.

And Trump’s often chest-thumping shout that he stopped a nuclear war between India and Pakistan hasn’t gone down well with New Delhi.

The Trump administration imposed 50 per cent tariff on New Delhi blaming the latter of buying crude oil from Russia, as mentioned before.

The move was irritating for India as it inched closer towards China and Russia much to the chagrin of Donald Trump.

Trump even went to the extent of stating that US has lost India to darkest China.

Trump also spoke on China, “We have a deal on TikTok. I have reached a deal with China. I’m going to speak to President Xi Jinping on Friday to confirm everything’s up. We’ve made a very good trade deal and I hope it’s for both countries. But a very different deal than they’ve made in the past…”

Amid these estrangements, Trump does send an olive branch to Modi and the latter reciprocates.

As the drama unfolds, Trump misses his friend Modi and instead of taking the social media route first, calls him directly.

Also Read: India, US promise fast conclusion of trade deal after talks

That also when India and USA officials met to remove all ambiguity to pave way for an amicable solution to the trade imbroglio.

India and the United States on Tuesday pledged to intensify negotiations for an early conclusion of the bilateral trade deal.

This followed “what both sides described as “positive and forward-looking” discussions in New Delhi.”

Officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), captained by Chief Negotiator for the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement Brendan Lynch, had talks with officials from the Department of Commerce, headed by Special Secretary (Commerce).

The discussions focused on deepening trade ties and resolving outstanding issues as part of the ongoing negotiations for the pact.

Acknowledging the “importance” of bilateral trade, both sides agreed to expedite efforts to deliver a mutually beneficial agreement at the earliest.

So, what does Trump’s call indicate?

Thaw in relations?

We keep our fingers crossed though…