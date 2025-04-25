Sikkim Jobs Spices Board Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Spices Board Sikkim in 2025.

Spices Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Spices Research Trainees altogether at Indian Cardamom Research Institute, Regional Research Station, Tadong, Sikkim in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Spices Research Trainees

No. of posts : 5

Division wise vacancies :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Plant Pathology Division : 2

Agronomy and Soil Science Division : 1

Crop Improvement Division : 1

Entomology Division : 1

Qualification :

Plant Pathology Division : MSc Botany with specialisation in Microbiology/ M. Sc Agriculture (Pathology)/M. Sc. Biochemistry. Computer Proficiency and experience in relevant area is also desirable

Agronomy and Soil Science Division : MSc. (Agriculture) with specialisation in Agronomy / Soil

Science / Biochemistry / Chemistry. Proficiency in computers and experience in relevant area is also desirable

Crop Improvement Division : MSc Botany M. Sc (Agriculture) with specialization in Plant Breeding and genetics. Proficiency in computers and experience in relevant area is also desirable

Entomology Division : MSc (Zoology) with specialization in Entomology / M. Sc (Agriculture) with specialization in Entomology or Nematology. Computer Proficiency and also experience in relevant area is desirable.

Stipend : Rs. 21000/- per month

Age : Not more than 30 Years as on date walk in test altogether

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 08.05.2025 at 10 AM. The venue is altogether in Indian Cardamom Research Institute, Regional Research Station, Spices Board, Tadong, Gangtok, Sikkim–737 102

Also Read : Healthy snacks for women

How to apply :

Applicants appearing for the screening test should altogether bring along all the following original documents mentioned below:

i. Passport size photograph.

ii. Original certificates for identity proof (Voter card, etc.)

iii. Proof of Age

iv. Caste Certificate

v. Proof of educational qualification and training

vi. Publications, if any.

vii. One set of self-attested photocopies of the above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here