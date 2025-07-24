The State Bank of India (SBI) has scheduled the Probationary Officers (PO) preliminary examination for August 2, 4, and 5, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the exam can expect their admit cards to be released soon on the official website — sbi.co.in. According to the official notification, the prelims call letter will be issued in the third or fourth week of July.

The preliminary exam results are expected to be declared in August or September. Following this, the SBI PO Mains admit card will be released in August or September, with the main examination scheduled for September.

Results for the mains exam will likely be announced in September or October.

Candidates who qualify will be called for the next phase, which includes a psychometric test, group exercises, and personal interviews to be held in October or November.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers — 500 regular positions and 41 backlog vacancies.

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in

Go to the ‘Careers’ section

Click on ‘Current Openings’

Select the ‘Probationary Officers Recruitment’ tab

Click on the link to download the Prelims Call Letter

Enter your login credentials (Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth)

Submit and download your admit card

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the admit card release and further recruitment stages.