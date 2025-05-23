Manipur: Tangkhul Naga man found dead in Ukhrul district

Imphal: A 44-year-old man from the Tangkhul Naga tribe, who had been reported missing for two days, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hamleikhong A Block, within the jurisdiction of the Ukhrul Police Station in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

The deceased has been identified as AS Telsang, a resident of Awangtang, Hungpung village, had gone missing while attending the 5th edition of the Shiroi Lily Festival, which is scheduled to conclude on May 24.

His body was discovered around 8 pm on Thursday in the Hamleikhong A Block area.

Authorities noted visible injury marks on his neck and hands, suggesting possible foul play in what is being treated as a homicide. The exact cause of death remains undetermined as investigations continue. Police have emphasized that the autopsy report will be crucial in uncovering the details of the case.

Following AS Telsang’s disappearance, his father, AS Chimnaongou, filed a complaint with the Ukhrul district police on Wednesday.

The body was recovered from the scene and sent to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East for a post-mortem.

