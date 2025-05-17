Guwahati: A Right to Information (RTI) application has brought to light that the Assam government has disbursed over Rs 47 crore to prominent global consultancy firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young (E&Y), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and KPMG, over the years.

The startling revelation comes from information obtained by Rakesh Hazarika, Executive Director of the Centre for Efficient Governance, through replies from a limited number of Assam government departments and autonomous bodies.

However, a significant cloud of opacity hangs over the matter as a staggering 45 departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and other institutions under the state government have failed to respond to the RTI query.

According to the disclosed information, the Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society (ARIASP), operating under the Agriculture Department, accounted for the largest share of payments, totaling Rs 23.43 crore.

Within this, Deloitte received Rs 4.17 crore for four projects, including initiatives under the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) and the Assam Agricultural Competitiveness Project – Agri Finance (AACP-AF).

PwC was paid Rs 12.98 crore for three APART-related projects, while E&Y received Rs 6.28 crore for two other APART projects.

The Institutional Finance Department, under the state’s Finance Department, disclosed engagements amounting to Rs 8.41 crore with Deloitte and PwC.

Deloitte received Rs 26.55 lakh for developing the Digital Infrastructure for Direct Benefit Transfer (DIDS), and PwC was paid Rs 8.15 crore for the design, commissioning, and maintenance of the same system.

The Transformation & Development Department reported payments of Rs 2.21 crore to KPMG and E&Y. KPMG was engaged for two projects, receiving Rs 27.52 lakh and Rs 41.29 lakh respectively, while E&Y was paid Rs 1.53 crore for a single project.

The Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce revealed a total expenditure of Rs 13.80 crore to Deloitte and Ernst & Young. Deloitte received Rs 26.19 lakh for one project, and E&Y was paid a substantial Rs 13.54 crore for another major engagement.

The Commissionerate also confirmed Deloitte’s involvement in implementing the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, with funds provided by the Government of India.

While the Assam State Housing Board acknowledged engaging KPMG for the development of its headquarters complex under a Public-Private Partnership model, it did not disclose any financial details.

Similarly, the Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC) confirmed that Ernst & Young served as a knowledge partner for the Assam Startup Incubation Centre – The Nest and prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a flatted factory in Chabua, Dibrugarh, but withheld financial information.

Expressing his concerns over the findings, Rakesh Hazarika said, “The information unearthed through this petition shows how central global consultancy firms have become to public governance in Assam. While a handful of departments have disclosed engagement details, the silence of 45 departments and bodies is deeply troubling. This lack of transparency raises serious questions about public accountability and financial oversight.”

He further emphasized the citizens’ right to know how public funds are being utilized and who is influencing government policy and project execution.

“I have already filed a second appeal with the Assam State Information Commission to compel the remaining departments to disclose their consultancy engagements,” Hazarika added.

The RTI data indicates that Ernst & Young received the highest amount at Rs 28.04 crore across various departments, followed by PwC with Rs 14.43 crore, Deloitte with Rs 4.70 crore, and KPMG with Rs 68.8 lakh.

These figures are based solely on the limited responses received, suggesting that the actual expenditure on these consultancies could be significantly higher once all departments provide the requested information.

The Centre for Efficient Governance initiated this RTI petition as part of its broader efforts to promote transparency and monitor the increasing role of private consultancies in government decision-making processes.

The lack of response from a significant number of government bodies has now cast a shadow over the transparency and accountability of public spending in Assam.