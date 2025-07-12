Guwahati: The Assam government on Saturday cleared illegal settlements from over 140 hectares of the Paikan Reserve Forest in the Goalpara district, aiming to restore degraded wildlife habitats and reduce human-elephant conflicts.

The district administration in Goalpara launched a large-scale eviction drive on Saturday to reclaim the Paikan Reserve Forest from illegal settlements.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The focus of the drive was primarily on the heavily settled areas of Bidyapara and Betbari, which have been home to hundreds of families residing without legal authorization for several years.

Joint teams from the Assam Forest Department and state police, supported by bulldozers, excavators, and a strong security presence, commenced the eviction early Saturday morning. Officials confirmed that comprehensive surveys and risk assessments were conducted in advance to ensure a smooth and non-violent operation.

Goalpara Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tejash Maiswami stated, “This is part of a high-priority mission to reclaim degraded forest land and reduce frequent human-wildlife confrontations. We began the eviction this morning with nearly 40 ground control points and expect to complete the operation within a couple of days.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to Maiswami, an estimated 2,700 illegal structures, accommodating approximately 1,080 families, were dismantled during the drive. Authorities had issued eviction notices to the settlers in December 2024 and again in June 2025, providing ample time for voluntary relocation.

“Most people have moved out on their own. We are now demolishing the remaining structures to enable the forest to regenerate,” Maiswami added. He highlighted that Goalpara experiences one of India’s highest rates of human-elephant conflict.

“Acting on the High Court’s directives, we have already cleared about 790 hectares of forest land so far. This eviction drive adds another 140 hectares to that effort,” he said.