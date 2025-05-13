Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant administrative positions or career in Brahmaputra Board Assam.

Brahmaputra Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professionals.

Name of post : Young Professional (GIS & Remote Sensing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Geoinformatics , Remote Sensing, Geography, Environmental Science, Civil Engineering or a related field

Name of post : Young Professional (Graphics Designer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Graphic Design, Visual Communication, Fine Arts, Multimedia or a related discipline.

Name of post : Young Professional (Multimedia)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Media Studies, Visual

Arts, Animation, Graphic Design or a related field

Name of post : Young Professional (Office Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Applications, Office Administration, or related fields

Name of post : Young Professional (Co-ordination)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in International Relations, Public Administration,

Political Science, Environmental Studies, Water Resources or a related field

Name of post : Young Professional (Data Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor degree in Engineering/ Computer Science/ Statistics

Name of post : Young Professional (Event Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Any Master / Bachelor degree Or Specialize relevant course with specialization in Event Management with minimum 2 years of experience in relevant field

Name of post : Young Professional (Planning & Design)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Civil Engineering, Water Resources Engineering,

Environmental Engineering, Urban/Rural Planning or a related discipline

Name of post : Young Professional (Assistant Project Manager)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Project Management, Civil Engineering, Environmental Management, Planning, or related fields

Name of post : Young Professional (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/

Electronics & Communication or equivalent with 3 years experience

Name of post : Young Professional (Hospitality Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master/ Graduate in Hotel Management or any Management Discipline. Candidate

should have minimum 3 years experience in the field of Hospitality.

Name of post : Young Professional ( Hindi Translator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor degree with Hindi & English as compulsory subject with atleast 50% marks Or Masters in Hindi literature with masters of art in translation studies or recognized diploma or

certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa. 2 years experience of translation work from Hindi to English or vice-versa in central govt. including govt. of India undertaking with typing eligibility of 30 w.p.m in English and 25 w.p.m. in Hindi.

Name of post : Young Professional (Executive Assistant to Chairman)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline (e.g., Business Administration, Management, Communications, etc.). Postgraduate degree or diploma in Business Administration, Management, or a related

field (desirable). Candidate should have minimum 1 or 2years of relevant experience

Name of post : Young Professional ( Artificial Intelligence)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Artificial Intelligence/ Machine

Learning or a related field. Candidate should have minimum 1 year of relevant experience.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30-35 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply by submitting their details as per prescribed format attached Annexure A as per the applicability of the position latest by 27.05. 2025, 17:00 Hrs, addressed to the Secretary, Brahmaputra Board, Basistha, Guwahati – 781029. The application along with self attested documents can also be forwarded through e-mail to: secy-bbrd@gov.in and must reach on

or before closing date

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here