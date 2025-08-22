The Union government’s move to ban all India-Pakistan bilateral sporting ties isn’t a shocker for sure.

In fact be it cricket or any other sport, India has been ‘barred’ from locking horns with its hostile neighbours for years.

Talk of cricket, there has been no bilateral series since 2013.

However, since then Pakistani teams have visited India for some international competitions but it’s not vice-versa.

We’ll come to that.

So, the sports ministry’s decision was on expected lines.

Despite the acrimony, both the countries have faced each other at several multilateral events over the years.

But protests from several quarters to even boycott Pakistan in multilateral events have gained ground following the heinous Pahalgam attack.

“Shun Pakistan, come what may,” is the mantra.

However, the government move to spare multilateral tournaments should be assessed meticulously.

The patriotic fervour isn’t an absentee, yet there is a key factor which needs to be weighed in.

India harbours aspirations of hosting the 2036 Olympics and has already initiated submitted a Letter of Intent.

The dream to host the mega event has been hogging the limelight for quite some time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has reiterated on many occasions that the country has the wherewithal to host a tournament of such grandeur.

Boycotting international championships on the pretext of Pakistan’s presence would incur the wrath of apex bodies of sports which India can afford to avoid.

“With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India’s emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events,” the Sports Ministry wrote.

With an eye on the Olympics, India is better off not antagonising the powers-that-be.

But the question is: Can India decline invitations to feature in multilateral events held in Pakistan?

In terms of cricket, India is a mighty force which can make even the International Cricket Council (ICC) dance to its wishes, but what about other disciplines?

A Hockey World Cup or Asia Cup? A Davis Cup encounter?

Such questions remain unanswered.

India’s stand on granting visas to Pakistan for international events in the country doesn’t smack of any ambiguity.

But abiding by the Olympics Charter, will the government allow Indian teams to gun for glory on the Pakistani soil?

On one hand, India engages in face-offs with Pakistan at international competitions.

But on the other hand, it stays away from multilateral events in Pakistan.

Such a contradiction may be a bolt not from the blue.

Fingers crossed!