Guwahati: The Pakistan cricket team has reportedly withdrawn from their Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the handshake controversy during their recent game against India.

The match, scheduled for tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, will no longer take place.

The controversy erupted after Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team during their match on September 14, 2025.

Pakistan lodged an appeal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and twice requested the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, but the ICC rejected both requests.

Andy Pycroft, who was appointed to officiate the Pakistan vs UAE match, remains at the team hotel and has not traveled to the stadium, signaling that the fixture is effectively off.

The Pakistan side, led by Salman Agha, was scheduled to face UAE in a must-win Group A encounter, making the withdrawal a significant development in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament.