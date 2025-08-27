Out-of-favour India batter Hanuma Vihari will be donning the Tripura jersey for the 2025-26 domestic season.

The stylish right-hander from Andhra Pradesh made the announcement on Tuesday.

Vihari has signed has signed as one of their three professionals before the the 2025-26 domestic season, reports ESPN CricInfo.

Vihari, has been given a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Calm, cool, and carrying the “Player of the Tournament” like it’s just another cup of tea. ?#Andhrapremierleague pic.twitter.com/7M3xJIWETN — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) August 24, 2025

Vihari’s contract with Tripura is for one season but can be extended by mutual consent.

“I was keen on other opportunities since I believe I’m good enough to play all three formats,” Vihari told ESPNcricinfo.

“Andhra made it clear they were looking at youngsters for the T20 format. That was why I decided it didn’t make sense playing even the 50-over format, so I sat out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. I also wanted to play in a new environment.”

Vihari was mulling options to shift to Madhya Pradesh (for a second year in a row) but was onvinced by TDP politician Nara Lokesh to stay back.

“For the last two seasons, I’d been talking of going out [he’d been in talks with Madhya Pradesh], but I stayed back,” Vihari said of the previous season. “I felt given the circumstances around me, and also where my own cricket is at, this was the best time to sign with an upcoming team. This year they approached me first, and I felt it’ll be a challenge worth taking up.”

Vihari has represented India in 16 Tests scoring 839 runs at an average of 33.56.

However, his last appearance for India was way back in 2022.

Vihari however would be remembered for his gusty knock stitching a match-saving partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin in the 2021 Sydney Test against Australia.

Battling a hamstring injury, Vihari didn’t succumb.

The two encountered 259 deliveries, adding an unbeaten 62 in over 42 overs.

Vihari remained unbeaten on 23 off 161 balls – it’s not the numbers but the resilience which stood him out.

Vihari is of the view that he still nurtures ambitions for an India comeback.

And he has the hunger as well.

Hopefully, the stint with Tripura might reopen international doors for him.