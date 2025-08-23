Kolkata: Reigning champions NorthEast United FC on Saturday lifted the prestigious Durand Cup by defeating Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

It was a one-sided match with the debutants Diamond Harbour FC failing to counter the miht of their more formidable opponents.

For the defending champions, Asheer Akhtar, Parthib Gogoi, Thoi Singh, Jairo, Gaitan and Alaaeddine Ajaraie were the goal scorers as they convincingly beat debutants Diamond Harbour FC.

For the losers, it was Luka Majcen who pulled one back in grand finale.

The champions have been invincible throughout the tournament.

They easily topped their group with utmost dominance.

In the knockouts, they triumphed over Bodoland FC 4-0 in the quarter-final but had a close shave against Shillong Lajong FC in the semi-final.

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has stood out with his ease at targeting the net.

Ajaraie’s goal-scoring acumen has been a boon for the defending champions for sure.

And backed by a robust defence, they were superlative throughout the tournament.

In the 1896 Durand Cup final, the Somerset Light Infantry won their maiden title by defeating the Black Watch 6-1 in the final.

But the highest margin still remains the 1889 Durand Cup final, when the Highland Light Infantry from the United Kingdom mauled the Shimla Rifles (2nd Punjab Volunteer Rifle Corps) 8-1.