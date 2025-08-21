The Union government has vehemently said no to all bilateral sporting ties between India and Pakistan.

No Indian side will participate in competitions in Pakistan nor will it permit Pakistani teams to play in India in any bilateral series, the Union Sports ministry stated in a statement on Thursday as quoted by news agency PTI.

However, the Indian cricket team will be allowed to lock horns against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup starting next month in UAE since the tournament is a multilateral event.

“We will not prevent the Indian cricket team from participating in the Asia Cup as it is a multilateral event. Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions, but we will respect multilateral events in line with the Olympic Charter,” the ministry was quoted.

The cricket Asia Cup is slated to host high-profile India-Pakistan matches on September 14 and perhaps 21 in Dubai.

The two sides may clash again if they qualify for the finals on September 29.

Relations between the two countries took a nosedive after the dastardly Pahalgam attack at the behest of our hostile neighbours.

India retaliated to the mayhem through Operation Sindoor that destroyed several terrorist bases in Pakistan.

Since then, there have been calls to boycott all sporting ties with Pakistan. Some former cricketers even demanded that Team India should refuse to compete against Pakistan even at multilateral events including the Asia Cup.

Such clarion calls had raised inquisitiveness regarding the government’s stance on the contentious issue.

Recently, the Indian legends refused to take the field against Pakistan in a cricket league for former cricketers.

New Delhi has been vociferous against Pakistan’s sinister designs to harbour terror activities on the Indian soil.

It has been constantly raising concerns about Pakistan’s connivance with terrorists to unleash fatality on the Indian soil.

The latest government move, hence doesn’t come as a surprise.