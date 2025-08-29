Guwahati: Every year on August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day to honor the legacy of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Bollywood has always had a strong connection with sports , not just on-screen through films like Chak De! India or 83, but also in real life, where several actors are passionate about different athletic pursuits. On the occasion of National Sports Day, we shine a spotlight on some of our favorite stars who live, breathe, and embrace sports off-screen as part of their lifestyle.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Randeep Hooda – Horse Riding & Polo

Known for his powerful performances and intense screen presence, Randeep Hooda excelled in polo and show jumping, winning national-level medals. The actor is a skilled equestrian who not only rides but also participates in polo matches & show jumping. His love for horses is well documented, and he has often spoken about how equestrian sports keep him grounded, disciplined, and connected to nature. For Randeep, Polo and horse riding is more than just a sport; it’s a way of life that complements his adventurous and rugged persona.

Saiyami Kher – Cricket, Sprinting, Cycling & Swimming

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Saiyami is a true multi-sport talent. She has played cricket for Maharashtra at school level and even made it to the national selection team, but chose to pursue badminton at the state championships. Beyond racquet sports, she is an avid swimmer, sprinter, and cyclist. Her biggest sporting feat is completing the world’s toughest endurance race, the Ironman 70.3 triathlon – twice in one year! Sports have been an integral part of Saiyami’s life since childhood, and she continues to inspire many with her passion, proving that athletics and acting can go hand in hand.

Ranbir Kapoor – Football

Ranbir Kapoor might be known for his effortless charm and versatile acting, but off-camera, he has a deep love for football. Whether it’s playing a quick match with friends or engaging in celebrity sports events, Ranbir has often showcased his sporty side. Football not only serves as his fitness regime but also as a stress-buster. Ranbir Kapoor’s love for football goes back to his school days when he was part of his school’s football team. Today, he is a co-owner and active player for the All Stars Football Club (ASFC), which plays celebrity charity matches.

Ranveer Singh – Basketball

Bollywood’s powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh’s first love was basketball before getting bitten by acting bug. His passion for the game is so strong that he went on to become the brand ambassador for the NBA in India, inspiring fans to embrace the sport.

Deepika Padukone – Badminton

Sport runs in Deepika Padukone’s blood, thanks to her father, Prakash Padukone, who is a legendary badminton player. Before entering Bollywood, Deepika herself trained extensively in badminton and played at the national level. Even today, she credits the sport for instilling discipline, fitness, and focus in her life. Deepika often shares that the rigor of sports has shaped her career and personality, making her one of the most resilient stars in the industry. Her connection with badminton remains strong, as she continues to advocate for sports in India.

John Abraham – Basketball

Fitness icon John Abraham has always been vocal about his love for sports, and basketball holds a special place in his life. Known for his muscular physique and commitment to a healthy lifestyle, John finds joy and agility in the game. His passion goes beyond just playing, he supports sports initiatives and encourages young Indians to pursue athletic activities as a lifestyle. For John, basketball is not just a game but a way to combine fun with fitness.

Rahul Bose – Rugby

Acclaimed actor Rahul Bose is not only a versatile performer but also one of India’s most prominent names in rugby. A former national-level rugby player, he represented India in several international matches. His association with the sport has earned him immense respect, as he continues to promote rugby in India through various initiatives. Rahul believes that rugby instills teamwork, strength, and resilience, values that also reflect in his career and philanthropic work.

Tanya Maniktala – Badminton

Rising star Tanya Maniktala, known for her acclaimed performances in films and OTT shows, has a special love for badminton. For Tanya, the sport is both a source of fitness and recreation. Having played the game from her school days, she continues to embrace it as a fun way to stay active amidst her busy shooting schedules. With her growing popularity, Tanya stands as an inspiration for young fans to balance passion, career, and health.

Taapsee Pannu – Squash

Taapsee is a keen squash player, often seen playing the sport to stay fit and sharp. Her sporting discipline reflects in the dedication she brings to her roles on screen.