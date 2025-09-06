Guwahati: Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain shared a poignant social media post on Saturday evening after a unanimous 0:5 loss to Turkey’s Busra Isildar in the second round of the women’s 75kg category at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on September 4.

The post, her first since returning to international competition after a year-long hiatus, revealed her frustration and pain.

“I lost in my very first fight… it hurts. I’m sorry, I couldn’t do it this time,” she wrote, emphasizing her dedication to training over luxury. Borgohain highlighted the lack of international sparring partners and camps before the Paris Olympics, where she also missed a medal.

After 1 year away, I stepped into my first international competition.

I lost in my very first fight… it hurts. ?

I’m sorry, I couldn’t do it this time.



But everyone knows—I never fight for anything else, only for my training.

I never demand luxury, I only ask for good training — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) September 6, 2025

“Without good sparring partners, how can I keep improving myself?” she questioned, underscoring the importance of mental strength in sports. Despite praising her current team’s efforts, she expressed disappointment over inadequate training support, asking, “Is it right to always keep my head down?”

Tell me… is it right to always keep my head down,

to keep training silently despite everything?

After giving my all for my country, is it right to still walk with my head down? — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) September 6, 2025

Unfazed, Borgohain vowed to rise again, promising to fight on.

No matter what—

I promise, I will rise again.

I will fight in any situation.??? — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) September 6, 2025

Her post has sparked discussions about the systemic challenges Indian athletes face in securing consistent, high-quality training