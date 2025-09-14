Guwahati: India had a convincing triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan batting first put up a total of 127 for 9 leaving India with a meager target of 128 which India achieved in no time.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav playing a stellar role finished it off with a mammoth six off Sufiyaan Muqeem.

It sealed another one-sided win for India over Pakistan.

The Sunday victory in Dubai makes it 11 wins in 14 T20I meetings between India and Pakistan.

The match was held amid abject acrimony between the two neigbours with calls from several sections in India to boycott the encounter post-the Pahalgam attack.

A patriotic fervour coupled with a determination to beat Pakistan did the job for SKY’s boys.

The chase for India started with Abhishek Sharma’s trademark aggressive start that was followed by a decent an mature knock from Tilak Varma, before the skipper took over.

Suryakumar’s unbeaten 47 steered the ship for India and also marked his best T20I score against Pakistan.

Winning the toss, Pakistan captain decided to bat first – however India’s lethal bowling attack tuned out to be too good for the sporting foes who collapsed within no time.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi did try to blow some late hits to India but to no avail.

Skipper Suryakumar dedicated the win to Pahalgam victims and the armed forces.

“We stand with the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity and we want to dedicate today’s win to the armed forces,” he said.

At the end of the day, what a much-sought victory for India.