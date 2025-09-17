Guwahati: India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has achieved the top spot in the ICC T20I bowling rankings, the International Cricket Council announced on Wednesday, September 17, just two days before India’s final group-stage match against Oman.

Varun jumped three places to surpass New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, thanks to his consistent performances in the shortest format of international cricket.

This remarkable achievement makes him only the third Indian bowler to claim the No. 1 position in T20I bowling rankings, following Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The rise of Chakravarthy highlights his growing impact in T20 cricket and adds a new dimension to India’s bowling attack in the ongoing tournament.