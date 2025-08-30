Guwahati: The Pakistan team will visit India later this year for the FIH Junior World Cup, Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh confirmed on Saturday, reports news agency PTI.

The neighbours had opted out of the ongoing Asia Cup in Bihar after the skirmish between the two countries, citing security concerns.

The decision had cast doubts whether the team would feature in the Junior World Cup scheduled in Chennai and Madurai in November-December.

“The Pakistan team is coming to India for the Junior World Cup. They confirmed to us last night. I asked them about their availability after they opted out of the ongoing Asia Cup,” Bholanath said.

He added that the preparations for the tournament are at the “final stage”, added India Today.

“Out of 24 countries, we have received the long list from 23 nations. Only Pakistan is left which are hoping to receive in a day or two,” Bholanath added.

“I am very clear that whatever Olympic Charter tells us, the government and Hockey India will abide by that and fulfil that. The Government of India is also clear that Pakistan can come and play against India in any international tournament,” he said.

Bholanath elaborated that FIH Pro League being an international tournament, India would lock horns with Pakistan.

Pakistan have replaced New Zealand in the 2025-26 FIH Pro League.