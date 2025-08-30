Guwahati: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly requested an all-format mentorship to former skipper MS Dhoni, writes News18 quoting CricBlogger.

But, the report adds the Ranchi stalwart may not accept the job offer until Gautam Gambhir is the coach in all the three formats.

The report as quoted says, “It’s a ‘broad’ role, which will include the women’s and junior cricket teams to groom the upcoming stars in the country, as the board believes Dhoni could be influential there. The former skipper was apparently offered the job after his brief stint in the position during the 2021 T20 World Cup, but now, the BCCI has made another effort to get the Ranchi star on board.”

Dhoni in fact has categorically stated that he would not like to clash with Gambhir’s role.

And obviously, they have a history of bitterness with Gambhir quite vociferously taking jabs at his former skipper.

And Dhoni’s commitment with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), could also be a reason for his refusal.

However, reacting to the BCCI’s reported offer, ex-cricketer Manoj Tiwary said, “Did he pick up the phone? Because it is difficult to reach him on the phone… The first thing is whether he will accept the role or not… His experience as a captain and player will be very useful, as the new players emerging today and becoming stars of the Indian team give him a lot of respect. The pairing of MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir will also be worth watching…”

