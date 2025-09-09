Guwahati: Abhimanyu Mishra rewrote history by turning out to be the youngest ever player in history to defeat a reigning World champion in classical chess.

The 16-year-old US chess player beat current world champion D Gukesh in the fifth round of the ongoing FIDE Grand Swiss on Monday.

Mishra has already earned the fame of being the youngest ever player to beat a grandmaster in chess history.

Mishra however is not content.

“Even though I won, it doesn’t feel as pleasing as my previous games in the tournament. It wasn’t a very clean game,” Mishra told FIDE following his victory,”he added.

“But the tournament is going better than I could have possibly imagined. If I keep up this form I have a very real chance of winning the tournament. Yesterday too, I made some errors against Pragg. But I never felt like I was inferior to these players (Gukesh and Pragg). I think I am at par with them,” Abhimanyu said.

Abhimanyu became the world’s youngest-ever Grandmaster in 2021 at the age of 12 years, 4 months, and 25 days old.

He went past the 19-year record previously held by Sergey Karjakin.

Abhimanyu is also known for being the youngest International Master with many other “youngest” records in US chess.