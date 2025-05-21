Guwahati: Mridul Saikia, a 28-year-old from Guwahati, will represent India as the only Indian fighter in Season 4 of Road to UFC. This international event selects top MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighters from Asia for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Known as The Crusher in the ring, Mridul has worked hard to reach this stage.

“I’m fully prepared. Winning this will bring me closer to the UFC, which has always been my dream,” he said in an interview with The Assam Tribune.

Mridul’s journey became more serious after he lost his mother in 2017, when he was just 17. “It hit me hard. I didn’t want to waste time anymore. That moment changed me completely,” he said.

Although he was good in studies, his choice to become a fighter was not easy. His family was unsure at first. But his sister Jeba and her husband Imtiyaz supported him emotionally and financially. His father, who works with the Border Roads Organisation, is now proud of him. “One of my father’s senior officers saw my fight in New Delhi. That made him proud,” Mridul shared.

Mridul earned the name The Crusher for his strong and aggressive style. He began with local fights and later trained in Thailand to improve his skills. He now trains at Dojang MMA in Guwahati. “Good facilities are available here now. It’s important to choose the right gym and learn the basics well,” he said. He currently holds a perfect record of 8 wins and no losses.

Mridul was inspired by WWE and action movies in childhood. Over time, he found strength in spirituality. “Before entering the cage, I stay silent and think of Mahadev to gain strength,” he said.

He also looks up to Assam’s brave warrior Lachit Barphukan. “His courage inspires me. I try to carry that same spirit into every fight,” he added.

Mridul’s talent was even noticed by former UFC champion Forrest Griffin, who mentioned him in a recent interview. “It means a lot. I’ll give my best,” Mridul said.

As Road to UFC begins in Shanghai, with 32 fighters from 11 countries, all eyes in Assam will be on Mridul Saikia. “I seek the blessings of the people of Assam. I want to win this for all of us,” he said.