Kolkata: A refusal to shake hands is the cynosure now!

The victorious Indian team shunned the customary handshaking after plummeting Pakistan during their Asia Cup marquee clash in Dubai on Sunday.

Was it a sporting spirit?

Was it in the right spirit of the game?

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav minced no words when quizzed over it.

“There is something more than sportsman spirit,” he quipped.

Well the Pakistani side is peeved!

As usual they are going around town behaving like damsels in distress.

As if the butchering of 26 innocent souls didn’t matter, they are upto foisting decorum so as to score empathy.

Did Team India usurp protocol?

Are they to be blamed?

Perhaps, cynics will be critical, but what about the widows?

What about their pain?

Kudos Team India for sticking to their guns!

Under duress, they have had to lock horns with a rogue nation on a sporting field, yet deep down, the wounds have not healed…and they can never!

So Mohsin Naqvi and company, it’s time to bring an end to these theatrics….

Stay put!