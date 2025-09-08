Guwahati: OpenAI has plans to launch a new job marketplace – an online platform where businesses and employees would be matched by artificial intelligence, reports India Today.

CEO, Sam Altman, told TechCrunch “that the platform, named OpenAI Jobs Platform, will be launched at some point during next year.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Once the platform is launched LinkedIn which is the only recognized job-seeking platform will be up for a challenge.

The platform will be different in terms of look, motor, algorithms and others.

There will be certifications – from using AI on the job to more advanced training such as custom jobs and prompt engineering.

Altman emphasised that the platform is part of an overall expansion.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

For the time being, OpenAI is focusing on the job market.

So, now an industry ruled by a single platform may soon have a new competitor.

The new platform will not bank on resumes but on the imperatives of machines trained to match people and work.