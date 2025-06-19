Guwahati: Honda has successfully carried out a test launch and precise landing of its experimental reusable rocket at its facility in Japan, the company announced in a surprise press release on Tuesday.

During the test, the rocket reached an altitude of 271.4 meters (approximately 890 feet) and landed just 37 centimeters (about 15 inches) from its target point. The flight lasted 56.6 seconds.

This marks the first time Honda has successfully landed a rocket after reaching such altitude. According to the company, the test was designed to demonstrate key technologies essential for rocket reusability, specifically, flight stability during both ascent and descent, as well as precise landing capability. All objectives were reportedly met.

Honda first announced its involvement in space research in 2021 and is now aiming to achieve a suborbital spaceflight by 2029.

While the project remains in the early stages of research and is not yet intended for commercial deployment, the company plans to continue developing the necessary technologies to enable suborbital launches.

With growing interest in reusable rockets, Honda expects demand to rise, driven by the increasing deployment of satellites and the expansion of space-based data systems.

“We are pleased that Honda has made another step forward in our research on reusable rockets with this successful completion of a launch and landing test,” said Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda.

He added that the company remains committed to innovation, addressing environmental and safety challenges, and creating new value that enhances people’s lives.