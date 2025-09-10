Guwahati: At its highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, Apple pulled back the curtain on its flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, following the debut of the ultra-thin iPhone Air.

These new Pro models represent Apple’s most powerful iPhones to date, showcasing a robust redesign, a next-gen A19 Pro chip, and what Apple claims is the longest battery life ever on an iPhone.

Unlike the sleek and slim iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 Pro series embraces a bolder form factor, larger and slightly thicker. The Pro Max, in particular, stands out as one of the most significant hardware upgrades in the iPhone’s history.

Apple equipped both Pro models with the cutting-edge 3-nanometer A19 Pro chip, outperforming the standard A19 found in the base iPhone 17. While further testing will clarify the performance gap, the Pro lineup clearly targets demanding users. With 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB in the iPhone 17 and Air, these devices are designed to handle Apple’s advanced AI features, including an updated version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, expected in spring 2026.

To manage the extra processing power, Apple integrated a new vapor chamber cooling system. While the company hasn’t disclosed exact battery specs, it confirmed that this generation includes larger batteries. Models with eSIMs may see a slight boost in capacity compared to their physical SIM counterparts in regions like India.

Revamped Camera System Takes Center Stage

The camera upgrades headline the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Apple introduced a redesigned 48-megapixel main sensor to enhance detail and boost low-light performance. An upgraded telephoto lens supports up to 8x optical-quality zoom, while video capture now reaches 8K resolution—making the new Pros a compelling option for content creators and professional videographers. Up front, a new ultra-wide “Centre Stage” selfie camera improves framing and versatility.

Refined Unibody Design with Premium Materials

Apple also reimagined the design language for the Pro series. Both models now feature a dual-tone finish combining Ceramic Shield 2 and metal, replacing the previous titanium frames. This new unibody build offers a sleeker, more cohesive look, with a wider camera array for visual balance.

Display sizes remain familiar, with the iPhone 17 Pro sporting a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max extending to 6.9 inches.

Pricing, Pre-orders, and Availability

Customers can begin pre-ordering the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max today, with prices starting at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. The devices will ship starting September 19 and come in three colour options: cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver.