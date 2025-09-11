The air of scepticism around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Manipur is palpable as experts try to gauge its possible impact

Written by Pradipta Guha

Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally landing in Manipur?

As per the buzz, he will reach the violent-torn state on September 13.

And reports suggest preparations are in full swing ahead of the much-awaited trip.

But what is noteworthy is the mixed response to the PM’s visit.

While Kuki groups have welcomed the visit as “rare and historic,” hoping it will bring attention to their grievances and encourage steps toward peace and reconciliation, several Meitei and valley-based organizations have announced a boycott of his visit.

Their argument points towards the Union government’s ‘apathy’ towards resolving the contentious issue.

Opposition parties such as the Congress have slammed the brevity of Modi’s planned stay, calling a mere “three-hour visit” inadequate and an “insult” to the people of Manipur.

Meanwhile, some segments of civil society and displaced families are cautiously optimistic, expecting that the Prime Minister’s presence may help accelerate dialogue and aid efforts.

This mood is on expected lines as PM Modi was inundated with salvos for lending precedence to even tiny nations over a state gasping for respite.

The iota of negativity and the venoms spewed at Modi can be construed as an aftermath of his own doing – days of ‘stoic’ silence as the Northeastern state was reeling under unprecedented violence only besmirched his so-called sobriquet of a messiah.

What took him ‘soooooo’ long?

The chant, “Modi hai to mumkin hai (Everything is possible when there is Modi),” was jolted to the hilt.

Now, who to blame?

Let us not delve into those debates yet, complicated mixed response smacks of scepticism which is a testament to the sharp division vis-à-vis the much-talked about visit.

The highly-prolific netizen in Modi is yet to pen down his thoughts on the upcoming visit on the social media.

The astute politician he is – Modi is playing his cards close to his chest.

A zealous BJP wants this visit to bolster its standing.

But Manipur and its people seek redressal to their protracted period of angst amid the apprehension still conspicuous by its presence.

(Pradipta Guha is a political observer based in Kolkata. He tweets at @InquisitiveInd6)