Agartala: The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party in Tripura, has issued a 24–48 hour ultimatum demanding the immediate transfer of Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma.

The group has warned of intensified, district-wide protests if their demand is not met within the stipulated time.

Speaking to the media, YTF President Suraj Debbarma criticized the administration for its alleged inaction during recent severe weather events, stating that it had deeply angered the indigenous population. He said, “Our demand is non-negotiable. If the government shields one bureaucrat over public sentiment, it will be held responsible for the consequences.”

On Sunday, thousands of YTF supporters gathered outside the District Magistrate’s office in Udaipur, locked its main gate, and broke past police barricades. A brief clash with security forces occurred, prompting a large deployment of personnel across the town to maintain order.

The conflict stems from a May 25 incident where the DM allegedly refused to meet Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). They had visited his official residence to discuss urgent matters concerning district council areas but were denied an audience.

Although the Chief Minister has reportedly initiated an inquiry into the incident, YTF began its protest action without waiting for the outcome, citing slow progress.

Despite Tipra Motha’s alliance with the ruling BJP in Tripura, party leaders reaffirmed their independent stance. “Being in an alliance doesn’t mean we’re subservient. We will always stand for our people and our cause,” Debbarma asserted.

The situation in Gomati remains tense as both the administration and the YTF brace for the next 48 hours.