Agartala: The Tripura Police have launched an investigation following an acid attack on a 26-year-old woman in Sonamura NC Nagar, located in the Sepahijala district.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman stepped out of her home to use the lavatory.

According to police sources, the assailants are suspected to be from a neighbouring village. The victim sustained burn injuries on her hands and legs and was initially taken to a local health centre in Sonamura.

She was later referred to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala, where she is currently undergoing treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

The woman lives with her young child in Sonamura, while her husband is employed abroad.

An FIR was registered on Monday against three individuals from the nearby village. “The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet,” said a senior police officer.

