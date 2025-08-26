Agartala: A woman in Tripura’s Gomati district was tied to a pole, assaulted, and had her hair cut by neighbours following a dispute with her mother-in-law.

The incident occurred in the Udaipur area and has drawn attention after a video of the assault circulated on social media.

According to police, the victim was restrained, her face blackened, and a garland of shoes was placed around her neck. The video shows several residents observing and recording the act.

Police have registered a case under sections for wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting a woman with intent to disrobe, and criminal intimidation.

Three women — Manju Rani Das (60), Putul Rani Das (50), and Hamida Banu (60) — have been arrested in connection with the assault.

BJP district president Sabita Nag met Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K, requesting strict action against the accused.

She emphasized that the party does not condone such acts and stated that any disciplinary measures regarding alleged involvement of a party member would follow the investigation.

Authorities have said the investigation is ongoing, and further details on the case are awaited.