Agartala: An official of a nationalised bank had been arrested and produced before court for her role in the recent scam worth Rs 16 crore of Agartala Municipal Corporation. The sum was debited from the official account of Agartala Municipal Corporation in UCO bank Agartala.

The arrested official has been identified as Ramayani Srimoyee.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She hails from Assam’s Noagaon but her posting was at the bank’s main branch located at Agartala.

Also Read: Tripura PhD scholar stranded in Nepal amid violent protests, family seeks govt help

Speaking on the issue, Additional Superintendent of Police West Tripura Dhruv Nath said, “An investigation is underway in connection with the matter. She had been arrested and produced before the court.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Earlier Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder said, “Clone cheques had been used to withdraw the money from the bank accounts registered in the name of AMC. This bank account was essentially used for depositing money collected from different revenue sources of the AMC.”

Majumder blamed the bank for playing with the trust of customers.