Agartala: A court in Tripura has sentenced two maternal uncles to life imprisonment for murdering their nephew, who was the sole surviving member of his family, with the intention of seizing his property, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the night of February 14, 2022, under the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station on the outskirts of Agartala.

The West Tripura District and Sessions Judge found the accused, Sudhangshu Mitra and Amita Mitra, guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Both convicts were also fined Rs 10,000 each; failure to pay will result in an additional month of imprisonment, Public Prosecutor Biswajit Deb told reporters.

The deceased, Dipak Das, had lost his parents in childhood and was the lone heir to the family’s property. Investigations revealed that the accused strangled him to death and then hanged the body from the ceiling to make it appear as a suicide.

A total of 25 witnesses were examined during the trial. Sub-Inspector Ubaidul Rahman and Inspector Rana Chatterjee led the investigation and filed the chargesheet in the case.